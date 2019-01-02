Raymond Lee Pulver, Sr.

LEO, INDIANA – Ray Pulver, Sr., 80, of Leo, Indiana, father of a Dwight man, passed away December, 2018 at home surrounded by his loving family following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ray was born February 9, 1938 in Leo, son of Carl and Beulah Garman Pulver. He attended Leo schools and graduated from Fort Wayne Central High School with the class of 1956. He married Janice Feagler January 9, 1960.

Ray worked as a mechanic for Allen County Motors, International Harvester, and his own service stations in Leo and Harlan, Indiana. He most recently provided mechanic services from his home garage before retiring in 2005.

Ray played semi-pro basketball, the highlight of which was playing as a substitute against the Harlem Globetrotters when several members of their traveling opponents, the Washington Generals, were sidelined by the flu. He also enjoyed working on race cars with his brothers and shared great success with them at the Avilla Speedway.

Ray coached his sons’ little league and travel baseball teams for many seasons. He enjoyed watching his grandsons play sports in his later years. He also enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and his mornings with friends at the Leo Cafe. His lawn was the jewel of the subdivision, and he enjoyed sharing tips with his neighbors.

He was a member of the Grabill Missionary Church.

He is survived by his wife, Janice, of Leo, Indiana; two sons: Ray, Jr. (Kristine) of Leo and Rob (Tamara) of Dwight; son-in-law, Michael Lust of Phoenix, Arizona; brothers: George (Lela) of Leo and Jerry (Vonda) of Columbia City; sisters-in-law, Sharon Walchle of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Joan Teeple of Denver, Colorado; and brother-in-law, Denny Burden (Terry Lang) of Fort Wayne.

Also surviving are his grandsons: Jon-Michael Lust of Tempe, Arizona and Ian Lust of Leo; Jacob and Joshua Pulver of Leo; Owen and Wesley Pulver, both of Dwight; and many nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Denise Pulver Lust; brother, Carl “Bud” Pulver; and sisters: Velma (Jerry) Minnick and Joan (Don) Craig.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 29, at Grabill Missionary Church.

Memorials in Ray’s name may be made to the Grabill Missionary Church.