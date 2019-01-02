DWIGHT – Jerry Himan, 58, of Dwight passed away Friday, December 21, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Jerry was born October 5, 1960 to John A. Himan Sr. and Mary Jane Dodd Smith.

Surviving are a son, Joshua (Bree) Himan of Chatsworth; granddaughters, Chevy and Ronnie Himan; sister, Jackie (Jeff) Jardine of Dwight; and two nephews, Sean (Cassie) Jardine of Dwight and Joshua (Amanda) Jardine of Kansas; and a great nephew, Justin Jardine.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Himan Jr.

Jerry was a member of the Outlaw Motorcycle Club of Kankakee. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with family and friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 28, at 11 a.m. at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight. Pastor Victor Randle officiated.

Visitation was from 9 a.m. until the time of services.

Memorials in Jerry’s honor may be directed to the family for his granddaughters.

