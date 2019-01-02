Jannett Blundy

FORREST – Jannett Elizabeth Blundy, 88, of Forrest died at 3:37 p.m., Friday, December 21, 2018 at her residence in Forrest.

Jannett was born April 26, 1930 in Emington, daughter of John V. and Kristina Pearson Johnson. She married Cecil Blundy September 12, 1948 in Emington. He preceded her in death May 30, 1995.

Surviving are a son, Randall Blundy of Wilton, Iowa; a daughter, Colleen Blundy of Forrest; a son-in-law, Mike Frame; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two daughters: Patsy Frame and Annette Blundy; two brothers; and two sisters.

A graduate of Dwight High School, Jannett formerly owned and operated the Dew Drop Inn restaurant in Emington. She worked as a Livingston County Deputy Sheriff (1972-1978), and was employed with Forrest Plumbing and Heating for 21 years.

She was a member of the Forrest United Methodist Church, the Women of the Moose, and the American Legion Auxiliary J.A. Folwell Post Unit 174. Mrs. Blundy enjoyed helping others and was devoted to her family, friends and neighbors. She loved making homemade pies, always providing enough food to feed a small army.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her funeral was Thursday, December 27, at 1 p.m. at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, with Pastor Deb Honegger officiating.

Burial: Union Cemetery, Emington.

Visitation was from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service Thursday.

The family suggests memorials be directed to help support her daughter, Colleen, or to the Forrest United Methodist Church.

A guest registry is available at: www.duffypilsmem

orialhome.com