MORTON – Irene M. L. Motta, 88, of Lexington, Kentucky and formerly of Morton, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at NorthPoint Healthcare Center in Lexington.

There will be a public graveside service in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood, at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 3, followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at Salem United Methodist Church, 115 W. Lincoln Ave., Barrington, Illinois with Rev. Laura Barkley and Rev. Daniel Motta officiating.

Irene was born July 13, 1930 in Dwight, daughter of Walter and Alice Paulson Patten. She married Frank Dominic Motta of Gardner November 11, 1951 in Dwight. They raised their sons in Palatine, Illinois.

Frank preceded her in death on April 6, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Wallace Patten, and his wife, Lorraine.

Surviving are her two sons, Rev. Gary (Becky) Motta of Nicholasville, Kentucky, and Rev. David (Mary) Motta of Fargo, N.D.; five grandchildren: Elise Motta, Rev. Daniel (Karen) Motta, Leah (Nate) Schneck, John (DeAnna) Motta, and David (Marlie) Motta; and eight great-grandchildren.

Irene loved the Lord, her husband, her family, and her church. She blessed them with music and the desire to make a joyful noise unto the Lord. A faithful member of Salem United Methodist Church in Barrington, she sang in the adult choir and led the children’s choir for many years. Her most cherished scripture was: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Phil. 4:13)

Memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church in Barrington.

