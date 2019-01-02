GARDNER – Bill Hollmeyer, 92, a lifelong resident of Gardner, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Harvest View Assisted Living in Herscher.

The family will receive friends for a visitation today, Wednesday, January 2, from 3 until 7 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, 203 Liberty Street, in Gardner.

Funeral services will be Thursday, January 3, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Jan Chandler of the Church of Hope officiating.

Burial will be in Braceville – Gardner Cemetery, Braceville. Scott Wise, Todd Lardi, Tony Wise, Brad Patten, Mike Dinelli and Mike Ashley will serve as pallbearers.

Born May 6, 1926 in Gardner, Bill Lees was a son of Henry and Alta Lees Hollmeyer. He was raised and educated in Gardner, and went on to honorably serve in the United States Army in the European Theater of Operations during World War II.

On March 6, 1948, Bill married Theresa Cacello in the Asbury United Methodist Church in Gardner. They made their home and raised their family in Gardner.

Bill’s career began with Public Service and continued through his retirement from Commonwealth Edi-son in 1986. Following retirement, Bill drove for many years as a porter for the Ford dealership in Gardner. He was a 50-year member of Gardner American Legion Post 663.

Survivors include his son, John (Renee) Hollmeyer of Gardner; one daughter, Ruth Ann (Frank) Lardi of South Wilmington; grandchildren: Lori (Brad) Patten of Gardner; Tami (Mike) Dinelli and Kristen (Mike) Ashley of South Wilmington; Scott (Melanie) Wise of Gardner; Todd Lardi of South Wilmington; and Tony (Kristen) Wise of Herscher.

His great-grandchildren are: Michael Ashley, Jr., Easton Ashley, Isabella Dinelli, Madelyn Patten, Cole Patten, Nathan Wise, Noah Wise, Austin Wise, Mike Wise, Adelynn Wise, Parker Wise, Lauren (Jeremiah) Moore, Ashley Dinelli, Adam Dinelli and Anthony Dinelli.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Theresa, in 1992; one daughter and son-in-law, Mary Jane and Tom Wise; one sister, Marion Kneip; and one great-grandson, D.J. Winchell, Jr.

Preferred memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the family for a memorial, which will be extended to Harvest View in Bill’s memory.

