_DWIGHT – Ronald J. Legner, 88, of Ransom passed away at 2:21 a.m., Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Heritage Health in Streator.

Ronald was born July 25, 1930 in Odell, the son of Aloysius and Margarite Trecker Legner. He married Mary Ellen “Toot” McCambridge March 17, 1953. She passed away November 17, 1994.

He is survived by children: Patrice (Allan) Simons of Streator; Mindy Ellen (Bill) Hepner of Ransom; Mary Jo (Art) Armstrong of Ransom; a sister, Geraldine Ralph of Peoria; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one son, Ronald J. “Sam” Legner; and one daughter, Janet “Miki” Hepner.

Ronald joined the Air Force in 1951, attended flight school, and received his pilot’s wings in 1953.

He spent his 23-year Air Force career as a fighter pilot and aircraft maintenance officer, traveling extensively. He also attended the Air Force Institute of Technology, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering, followed by a master’s degree from USC.

Among the many awards and medals he received was the Legion of Merit for exceptional meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service.

After leaving the Air Force in 1974, he joined Commonwealth Edison as an engineer during nuclear plant construction and later as a manager at an operating facility. He retired from ComEd in 1992.

He was a member of the Streator Knights of Columbus, Ransom American Legion, Moose International, and the Antique Boat Club.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ransom, by Fr. Ghislain Inai on Saturday, December 22, at 11 a.m.

Burial followed in St. Patrick Cemetery, Ransom.

Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the Mass Saturday in the church.

Memorials in Ronald’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The guestbook may be signed at:

www.hagermemorial.com

Hager Memorial Home in Dwight was in charge of arrangements.