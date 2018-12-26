_DWIGHT – Joseph L. Kelly, 93, of Dwight passed away Friday, December 21, 2018 at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 28, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 29, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight.

Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Odell.

Joseph was born in Emington May 20, 1925, son of Joseph Sr. and Irene Ready Kelly. He married Rose “Betty” Larson March 1, 1949 in Loretto. She passed away earlier this year, October 11, 2018.

He is survived by children: Janeen (Stan) Dietz of Piper City; Karen (Jerry) Grubbs and Ronda (Lance) Kray, both of Dwight; Mike (Mary) Kelly of Geneseo; grandchildren: Kimberly Dietz, Stacy (Josh Phares) Bradshaw, Joseph (Kristen) Dietz, Cathy (Chris) Burke, Jacob (Michelle) Grubbs; Daniel Grubbs; Ryan (Jacque) Kelly; and Morgan (Sam Roberts) Kelly.

Also surviving are his great-grandchildren: Isabelle Bradshaw, Brynner and Adalynn Dietz, Sienna, Skylar and Sadie Burke; a nephew, Eddie Flowers; and many other nieces and nephews; sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Ed Masching; brother, Leo Kelly; and sisters-in-law: Delores Kelly and Kay Kelly.

Joseph was also preceded in death by his parents and brother, Clare Kelly.

He farmed for 44 years prior to retirement. He enjoyed his coffee group, card playing, and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities. He was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed watching the Cubs’ games with his wife, Betty. He was thrilled that he was able to see the Cubs win the World Series.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Campus, and the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Livingston County Farm Bureau and served on its board.

Memorials may be made to Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

