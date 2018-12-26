_FORREST – Evelyn Louise Kinate, 91, of Forrest passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac.

She was born December 22, 1926 in Chatsworth, daughter of Clarence and Maebelle Lear Pearson. She married George Kinate February 15, 1947 in Fairbury. He passed away December 6, 2008.

Surviving are three daughters: Debbie Kinate of Peoria; Jackie (Keith) Walter of Forrest; and Cindy (Bob) Bales of Mahomet; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Mark; her parents; and her sister, Arladene Frechette.

Evelyn cherished her immediate and extended family and made sure that her family always came first. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who took special joy in playing games and cards with the little ones. Evelyn also extended her kindness and compassion to many in the local area, but was especially generous when it came to the needs of children.

She was a homemaker who made every holiday and family birthday memorable. She and her husband were both known as wonderful cooks and hosts. They held 50 New Year’s Eve parties between 1947 and 1997. They also enjoyed traveling and playing cards. Evelyn was a faithful fan of the Chicago Cubs.

A private family burial was held Friday, December 21, in Forrest Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Forrest Community Food Bank, the Good Samaritan Home of Pontiac, or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:

calvertmemorial.com

Arrangements were by the Calvert Martin Funeral Home in Forrest.