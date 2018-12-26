Charles A. Lenzie

Charles A. “Chuck” Lenzie passed away from complications of Parkinson’s disease Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

A Celebration of Chuck’s Life will be Friday, January 11, at 2 p.m. in St. Viator’s Catholic Church, 2461 E. Flamingo Road in Las Vegas, NV.

He was born in 1937, son of Chuck and Dorothy Lenzie, in the family home in South Wilmington.

Chuck grew up in “South Willie” with his parents and brothers, Tom and Dick. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1960, and joined Arthur Andersen Accounting Company, where he worked until he was drafted into the U.S. Army, in 1961.

After completing military service in 1963, Chuck returned to work as an auditor for Arthur Andersen until 1974, when he accepted the position of Vice President of Finance at Nevada Power Company (NPC). He was promoted to President of NPC in 1983, and to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 1989. He served in that position until his retirement in 1999.

Prior to his retirement, Chuck was a member of the Boards of Directors of Boy Scouts of America, the YMCA, United Way, Bank of America Nevada, Clark County Public Education Foundation, Desert Research Institute, the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, the UNLV Foundation, and the Nevada Taxpayers Association.

He was also an active member of the Las Vegas Southwest Rotary Club.

Chuck married Roberta “Bobbie” Yerman in 1964, and he and Bobbie had three children, each of whom Chuck adored: Ann, Michael, and Jody.

When he married Liz Reese in 1989, Chuck added two more children to his family with Liz’s son, Roger, and her daughter, Linda.

He was extremely proud of each of his children, and was the kind of dad most people wish they had. He was that father, and grandfather, who attended all sporting events, competitions, musical performances, plays and graduations of his children, and grandchildren, as long as his health permitted.

He could be counted upon to offer sage advice whenever asked and was wise enough to wait to be asked. Chuck loved his Church, and he was a man of steadfast faith.

The other great loves of his life included golf, poker, good friends, good food and raunchy jokes. He scored three holes in one, all on the same 17th hole at TPC Summerlin; and he placed in several senior poker tournaments during the last few years. He always had a joke ready for any who would listen, and he would signal the start of family meals with the traditional “Mangia!”, which reflected his Italian heritage.

Beloved by all who knew him, Chuck was quiet, generous and unassuming. Liz remembers he never had an unkind word to say about anyone. He looked for the best in people and believed most people were inherently good; and he treated each person he met with dignity and respect. He had an uncanny ability to remember people’s names, even the names of most of the 1800 employees, and their spouses, at NPC.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 29 years, Liz Lenzie; children: Ann Wozniak (Mike); Michael Lenzie (Carol); Jody Lenzie-Samson (Chris); and Linda Colucci; brothers: Tom and Dick Lenzie; and many dear friends with whom he maintained relationships that lasted for decades.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Roger Reese; and son-in-law, Carmine Colucci.

The eight grandchildren he cherished: Adam Wozniak, Nicole Wozniak, Rebecca Lenzie, Amanda Lenzie, Cole Salman, Alexa Samson, Reagan Samson and Ryan Reese, will treasure the wonderfully special memories each has of their Papa.

Chuck will be forever missed by all who loved him, but we are comforted in knowing he is no longer a prisoner of his own body.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.