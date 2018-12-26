_GARDNER – Arthur P. Donnelly, Sr., 88, of Gardner passed away Friday, December 21, 2018 at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.

The family will receive friends for a visitation at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 165 E. Rice Road in South Wilmington on Wednesday, December 26, from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated by Rev. Stanley Drewniak.

Burial will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery. Arthur Donnelly, Jr., Dennis Donnelly, Douglas Donnelly, Dean Donnelly, Arthur Donnelly III, Jason Donnelly and Kyle Donnelly will serve as pallbearers.

Arthur Paul was born November 3, 1930 in Joliet, son of William P. and Veronica Lanza Donnelly. He was raised in Joliet, graduated from Joliet Catholic High School in 1949, and went on to honorably serve in the United States Marine Corps. Following his discharge from service, Arthur married Elaine Green in St. Anthony Catholic Church in Joliet on November 3, 1956.

His employment entailed working for Brownie Products in Gardner, retiring after 37 years of service. He was a dedicated member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington. He enjoyed football, especially following Notre Dame and Joliet Catholic. He was also a Chicago Cubs fan, and will be remembered as an overall generous soul who loved the Catholic faith.

Surviving are six children: Arthur Donnelly, Jr. of Gardner; Denise Donnelly of Urbana; Diane Donnelly of Champaign; Dennis Donnelly of Carbon Hill, Douglas (Suzanne) Donnelly of Gardner, and Dean (Tammy) Donnelly of Clermont, Florida.

Eleven grandchildren also survive: Linda (Frank) Keller of Warr Acres, Oklahoma; Arthur Donnelly, III of Oklahoma City; Sarah (Mirko) Odeh of San Francisco; Leilah Odeh of Chicago; Amy Donnelly of Dwight; Donna Donnelly of Paxton; Laura Donnelly of Sycamore; Robin (Robert) Perez of Clarksville, Tennessee; Jason Donnelly of Clermont; Steffanie Donnelly of Dwight; and Kyle Donnelly of Clermont.

Eight great-grandchildren; three brothers: Daniel (Gloria) Donnelly of New Lenox; George (the late Janet) Donnelly of Joliet; and Edward (the late Ceci) Donnelly of Castle Rock, Colorado, also survive.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Scott Allen, in 1969; his wife, Elaine, in 1983; four brothers: William (Betty) Donnelly, Peter (Jo) Donnelly, John (Audrey) Donnelly and Gerald (Pat) Donnelly; and one sister, Annie (Robert) Fitzpatrick.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Arthur’s memory to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, 16555 Weber Rd., Crest Hill, IL 60403.

Arrangements have been made under the care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Gardner.