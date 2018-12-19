Katherine Alice Davis

GARDNER – Katherine Alice “Kate” Davis, 89, of Gardner and formerly of East Liverpool, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Heritage Woods in Dwight.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Visitation will be at the Church of Hope in Gardner Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 12 noon until 1 p.m.

Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Pastor Jan Chandler will officiate.

She was born February 27, 1929 in Duncan Wood, Ohio, daughter of William H. and Elizabeth B. Wagner Spoonemore. She married Kenneth James Davis March 26, 1948 and was a homemaker.

Kate attended the Church of Hope in Gardner and enjoyed boating, water skiing, bowling, playing cards, bingo, horseback riding, golfing, crosswords, puzzles, reading and writing poetry and chalk art portraits.

She loved to sing and was an avid collector of dolls, as well as being very involved with 4-H for many years.

Surviving are four daughters: Donna Kirkpatrick of Reddick; Bonnie (James) Nelson of Gardner; Penny (Mike) Barron and Holly (Tim) Meadors, both of Hurricane Mills, Tennessee; 21 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren, with another one on the way; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband; parents; special granddaughter, Heather Mueller; one great-grandson; special niece, Carol; brothers: Bud Spoonemore, Jim Spoonemore and Danny Spoonemore; and sisters: Clare Tullis and Mary Ellen Albin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the Church of Hope in Gardner or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

