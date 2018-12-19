DWIGHT – Connie Burkhardt, 62, of Dwight died unexpectedly Monday, December 10, 2018 at Morris Hospital.

Connie was born November 5, 1956 in Streator, daughter of Richard and Fern Burkhardt.

She graduated from Dwight Township High School in 1974. She married Gary Baggett May 9, 1977 and had two beautiful twin daughters. Connie and Gary had since divorced, however remaining lifelong friends.

Connie worked at William W. Fox Developmental Center for 25 years, retiring in 2016. She was a passionate caretaker of the residents for many, many years.

Connie was given the gift of life, and now had to give it back. This is hard. Everyone who was lucky enough to know her knew that she led a lucky existence, and for this everyone is grateful. Her interests included family, cheering her grandsons on in sports, babysitting her youngest grandson, shopping trips, and playing slots with friends.

She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members, including her mother and father. Despite her hectic schedule, family and friends were Connie’s passion and delight.

Connie is survived by her mother and father of Dwight; two daughters: Amie (Michael) Graham and Angela Baggett, both of Dwight; one brother, Tom (Sandy) Burkhardt of Dwight; and three grandsons, Blake and Logan Graham and Lennox Baggett, all of Dwight.

Also surviving are two nieces, Faith Christensen of Braidwood; and Katie (Pete) Stanton of Chicago; one nephew, Justin (Shelly) Burkhardt of Emington; three great-nieces, Payton and Sydney Christensen of Braidwood; Claire Stanton of Chicago; great-nephews, Austin, Lane and Waylon Burkhardt of Emington; and Owen Stanton of Chicago.

She had two very dear friends, Nancy and Diane, who were like sisters to her.

The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayer, and support in many heartfelt forms.

Visitation was held Monday, December 17, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to W.W. Fox Center or the American Heart Association.