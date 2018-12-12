DWIGHT – Teresa J Bailey, 64, of Dwight and formerly of Braidwood, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 5, 2018 after a valiant battle with colon cancer.

Teresa was a lover of all outdoor activities – from fishing and kayaking, to bird watching and enjoying the afternoon sunshine. She was an amazing cook and loved people. She was loyal, hardworking, brave and selfless.

Her family was always her top priority – from teaching her granddaughter how to catch the biggest fish in the lake and having long philosophical talks with her son-in-law, to attempting to teach her daughter the art of cooking, there was nothing she wouldn’t do for her family. Her heart and soul belonged to her wife with whom she shared nearly 25 years.

Teresa is survived by her wife, Mary Sanders of Dwight; her daughter, Amy (Phil) Bova, and granddaughter, Taylor Bova, of Braidwood.

Teresa’s outgoing personality and kindness toward others touched the hearts of many people. She was loved by many and will never be forgotten.

A private celebration of Teresa’s life will be held at a later date.

Jensen Funeral Home in Bourbonnais is handling the arrangements.

You may sign the guestbook at: www.jensenfuneralhome.com