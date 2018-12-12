GARDNER – Heather Lynn McCann-Mueller, 46, of Gardner and formerly of Ransom, passed away at 11:40 a.m., Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at her residence.

Cremation rites were accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held later.

She was born July 3, 1972 in Streator, daughter of Larry and Marilyn Fairall McCann.

She is survived by a son, Austin Cole Mueller; a grandson, Ryder James Mueller; her parents, of Ransom; a brother, Dax McCann of Ransom; her life partner, Chris Childers of Gardner; and Chris’ parents, Penny (Mike) Barron of Tennessee, and her son, Cory Barron, and other family.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Glenn and Dolores McCann and Arlie and Agnes Defenbaugh.

She graduated from Streator High School and Joliet Junior College; had been a nanny for many years and worked construction for Glenn McCann Company.

Heather loved horseback riding, camping, skiing, her dogs, and her friends, parents, and Christopher.

Memorials may be directed to NOCC (National Ovarian Cancer Coalition) Illinois Chapter.

