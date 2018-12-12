Gerald Heavens

COAL CITY – Gerald John “Jerry” Heavens, 77, a lifelong resident of Coal City, passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Park Pointe in Morris.

The family will receive friends and relatives for a visitation Thursday, December 13, from 3 until 7 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway in Coal City.

Funeral services will be Friday morning, December 14, at 10 a.m. in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, 215 S. Kankakee St., Coal City. Rev. Robert Noesen will officiate.

Burial will be in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Braidwood.

Born October 17, 1941 in Joliet, Gerald John was the son of Gerald T. and Leona M. Henke Heavens. He was raised in Coal City and graduated from Coal City High School in 1959.

Jerry graduated from Joliet Junior College and earned his Bachelors Degree from Northern Illinois University.

On February 1, 1964, Jerry married Donna Gagliardo in Assumption Catholic Church. They raised their family in Coal City.

Jerry spent a 36 year career with the United States Government, working at the Ammunition Procurement and Supply Agency in Elwood and the Department of Energy at Argonne National Laboratory.

He was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church in Coal City, the Holy Name Society, and the Knights of Columbus – Braidwood Council.

Dedicated to his home community, Jerry served on the Coal City Village and Zoning Board for numerous years, and was a dedicated member of the Coaler “Chain Gang” from 1976 until 2014.

Jerry’s lifelong love of sports had him cheering on the Chicago White Sox and Bears. He bowled in a league, played men’s softball, and enjoyed snowmobiling. Anyone who knew Jerry also knew he loved to golf. He was a member of the Department of Energy Golf League for more than 30 years at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club. He loved working in his yard, enjoyed photography, and cherished traveling with Donna.

No hobby was greater to Jerry than his family. He was always first to follow his grandkids in all of their activities, as well as take the opportunity to share time with family. His greatest accomplishment was to be a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Donna; son, Craig (Debbie) Heavens of Plainfield; daughter, Julie (Kent) Jensen of Dwight; grandchildren: Megan and Drew Jensen, Hailey and Jared Heavens, and Matt, Katie and Karli Ginnetti; one sister, Patti Testa of Tempe, Arizona; his uncle, Jack Heavens; brother-in-law, Lynn Gagliardo of Coal City; nieces and nephews: Shawn Testa, Jennifer (Ryan) Swincicki, Tony (Trisha) Gagliardo, and Jenny (Kyle) Russum; and several great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as cousins and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Jerry’s memory to Assumption Catholic Church Building Fund.

