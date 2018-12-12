GARDNER – Elizabeth Rose Opyd, 93, of Gardner passed away Friday, December 7, 2018 at Morris Hospital.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 13, from 4 until 8 p.m. at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 14, 10 a.m., in St. Lawrence Catholic Church, South Wilmington.

Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wilmington.

She was born September 16, 1925 in Chicago, daughter of John and Katherine Madon Pierzga. She married her childhood sweetheart who lived across the street, Leo Paul Opyd, on May 26, 1946.

Known to many as “Grandma Farm,” this Polish wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was happiest when she was cooking for her family. She loved having her family around her, and was a 4-H, scout and band mom.

She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington and St. Lawrence Women’s Club.

Surviving are four sons: Leon (Diana) Opyd of Diamond; David (Leigh) Opyd, John (Jeanette Jensen) Opyd, and Mark (Michelle) Opyd, all of Gardner; 21 grandchildren: Tonya (Jeff) Johnson, L. Paul (Brooke Baker) Opyd, Joseph (Melanie) Opyd, Michele (Ray Hogan) Brewick, Kristina Armstrong, Luke (Mayra) Opyd, Jacob Opyd, Ashley (Max) Clark, Britni (Steve) Kolodziej, Mark Opyd, Bryan (Betsy) Hennessy, Marty (Sara) Hennessy, Asimo (John) Thackeray, Janelle (Jason) Ferris, Tosha (Jonathan) Ferris, Annie (JJ) Medder, Cameron Webb, Andrew Serena, Samantha Serena, Keith Serena and Patrick Serena.

Also surviving are 34 great-grandchildren: Birdie, Gracie and Jelenie Opyd, Aspen and Tyler Johnson, Maya White, Kinsley Opyd, Jaren and Gavin Brewick, Kalyn Hogan, Layla, Peyton and Damien Clark, Steve Kolodziej, Cora and Colton Armstrong, Courtney (Noel) Gomez, Samantha Thackeray, Ares James Medder, Jaxson Fuentes, Wyatt, Audrey and Bennett Ferris, Chase Caplet, Max Jennings, Olivia and Bella Serena, Henry and Hunter Serena, Emma and Claire Hennessy, Alex Henze and Kyle and Johnny Hennessy; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Leo Opyd (June 4, 2002); daughter-in-law, Debra Opyd; sister, Marie Trojanowski; brothers: Joseph and Stanley Pierzga; and daughter, Mary Kathleen Opyd in infancy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Joliet Area Community Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Hospital would be appreciated.

