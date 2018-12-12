SAUNEMIN – Debra Ann Hillier, 64, of Saunemin and formerly of Streator, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, December 4, 2018.

Debbie was born August 18, 1954 in Streator, daughter of Barbara J. LaVelle Flanery. She married Robert Hillier August 8, 1985. He survives.

Also surviving are children: Robert Cunningham of Portland, Oregon; Jody Jacobs and Ryan (Jamie) Cunningham, both of Streator; Cody Hillier of Moline; and Dallas Hillier of Saunemin.

Six grandchildren: Mor-gan and Spencer Jackson, Gabriella Jacobs, Gwen-dolyn, Madelyn and Colin Cunningham; brothers: Charles Flanery of Chicago and Tommy Flanery of Ottawa; sisters: Lisa (Jeff) Christoffers of Ottawa and Lori (Michael) Ocull of South Dakota; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Michael; and a sister, Denise Flanery.

Debbie graduated from Streator High School in 1972 and was of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed being with her family, grandchildren, traveling, and decorating her home.

A memorial visitation was held Saturday, December 8, from 3 until 6 p.m. at the Winterrowd Funeral Home, Streator.

A Celebration of Life service was held at 6 p.m.

Burial will be in Long Point Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Streator Salvation Army or to Debbie’s family.