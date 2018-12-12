Coralee K. Utegg

PONTIAC – Coralee K. “Corky” Utegg, 70, Pontiac, passed away Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 5:30 a.m., at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Corky was born June 6, 1948 in Akron, Ohio, daughter of Clarence and Alice Goatcher Bailey. She married Carl L. Utegg May 22, 1970 in Cullom. He survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are her children: Gregory (Chris) Utegg of Grand Ridge; Russell Utegg of Bloomington; Coralee (Martin) Wenzel, Janet (Paul) Bevevino, Leroy Utegg, and Fredrick Utegg, all of Warren, Pennsylvania; and Melia Schultz of Erie, Pennsylvania.

One sister, Patricia (Fred) Shelton of Pontiac; nine grandchildren, Alyson Utegg, Lucas Rex, Melissa Utegg, Derek Smock, Megan Utegg, Allison Miller, Cayla Hoffman, Brandon Salerno, and Sierra Utegg; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Corky graduated from Kempton Cabery High School in 1966. She was a beautician and in January, 1974, opened Country Styles Beauty Shop in Pontiac, which she owned and operated for more than 40 years.

She was a member of Church of Christ in Pontiac; was a board member for Owego Grade School; assisted with the Central States Threshermen’s Reunion; was a member of the Livingston County Home Extension; and a volunteer for PROUD, ASTA Care Center of Pontiac, and St. James Hospital Gift Shop.

She was a Leader of the Owego Get ’Em 4-H, and served as an election judge in Owego Township for more than 30 years.

Her service was held Friday, December 7, at 11 a.m. at Duffy – Baier – Sne-decor Funeral Home in Pontiac, with Andy Diestelkamp officiating.

Burial was in Patty Cemetery, Pontiac.

Visitation was Thursday, December 6, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care, 804 W. Madison, Pontiac, IL 61764.

Online condolences may be made to the family at:

duffyfuneralhome.com

or on facebook.