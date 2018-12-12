AURORA, COLORADO – Bret Peter Male, 58, of Aurora, Colorado passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 13, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in Southeast Christian Church, 9650 Jordan Road, Parker, Colorado.

His service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the church.

He was born December 11, 1959 in Joliet, the son of Charles and Gloria Zanello Male. He was a graduate of Gardner South Wilmington High School, and attended the University of Illinois. On June 6, 1987 he married Darlene Male of Ventura, California.

Bret is survived by his wife, Darlene Male; three children: Garrett (Kendra) Male, Danica (Micah) Whitcomb, and Lincoln (Diane) Male; four grandchildren: Raelynn Male, Ryker Male, Barrick Male, and Carson Whitcomb.

Two sisters: Charlene (John) Korelc and Cathy (Richard) Anderson; and a brother, Craig (Valerie) Male also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Gloria Male.

