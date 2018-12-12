DWIGHT – Beverly A. Campbell, 83, of Dwight passed away peacefully at 1:35 a.m., Monday, December 10, 2018 at Heritage Health, Dwight.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 13, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday in Saint Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight, at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight.

Beverly was born December 7, 1935 in Streator, the daughter of Herman and Mildred McKenzie Bell. She was married to Joseph Campbell, who passed away in 2002.

She is survived by her children: Debra O’Donnell of Arkansas; Patricia (Patrick) Tillman of Joliet; Mariea (Steve) McKinsey of Washington; Raymond Campbell of North Carolina; Bruce Campbell of Dwight; Greg Campbell of Nevada; and Elizabeth (Peter Kreider) Campbell of New York.

Also surviving are one sister, Nancy (Robert) Hankins of Henry; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ethel; and brother, Leonard.

Beverly retired from Wm. W. Fox Children’s Center in Dwight. She enjoyed crocheting, collecting, flea markets and rummage sales.

Memorials in honor of Beverly may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice, and online condolences may be left at:

www.hagermemorial.com