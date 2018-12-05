MAZON – Laura Gutzman, 51, of Mazon and formerly of Dwight and Pontiac, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 22, 2018 at home.

Laura was born February 24, 1967 in Pontiac, a daughter of Kenneth Randall Smock and Carol Cecil Read. She was raised and educated in Pontiac and graduated from Pontiac High School in 1985.

She worked as a security guard at Braidwood Generating Station for a number of years, and in her free time enjoyed fishing, watching movies, staying current with General Hospital, loving on her dog Sasha, and spending time with friends.

Survivors include her son, James Gutzman; stepchildren: Josh, Tara and Amber Gutzman; brother, Robert Wayne Smock; step-father, Doug Read; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as her longtime boyfriend and best friend, Jeff Hill.

Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Gutzman, on April 8, 2006, and her parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Family and friends joined for a memorial graveside service in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Braceville, Saturday, December 1, at 2 p.m. Pastor Steve Larson officiated.

