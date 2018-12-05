KEMPTON – Ilene J. Saathoff, 84, of Kempton passed away at 6:15 p.m., Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Evenglow Lodge of Pontiac, where she had been a resident for two years.

Visitation will be Friday, December 7, from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. in St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cullom, with her memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Jacob Garrett will officiate.

Inurnment will be in the Westlawn Cemetery, Cullom.

Ilene was born in Pontiac June 3, 1934, daughter of Louis and Hazel Blackmore Martin. Her childhood was spent in rural Cullom. She graduated from Cullom High School.

Ilene had been a secretary for Corban’s Insurance Agency and was very engaged in farming with her husband, Alvin Saathoff, Jr., who she married April 11, 1954 in Saunemin. He passed away July 1, 2012.

Ilene is survived by her children: Connie Thies of Chenoa and Tom (Julie) Saathoff of Kempton; six grandchildren: Kelli (Alan) Highland, Nick (Missy) Saathoff, Jenny (Caleb) Simpson, Lindsey (Rob) Polcen, Kristin (Ian) Doolin, and Patrick Shelby; and nine great-grandchildren: Zoe Highland; Kylie, Cole and Colin Saathoff; Zeke and Annabelle Simpson; Lily and Brayden Polcen; and Briggs Doolin.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Richard; daughter, Karen McDonald; and son-in-law, Jim Thies.

She attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cullom and was a friend of Jesus. Ilene loved nature and all things growing. She enjoyed spending time with family, sewing, crafts, and was an avid reader.

Memorials may be made to the Cullom Food Pantry, Cullom Memorial Library, or to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are by the Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.