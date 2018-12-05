BLACKSTONE – Glen J. Maubach, 101, of Blackstone, passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018 in the comfort of his family at home.

Visitation will be Friday, December 7, from 4 until 7 p.m., at Winterrowd Funeral Home, Streator, with the funeral Saturday at 11 a.m.

Glen was born October 12, 1917 in Henry, the son of Magdalena Dilzer and John Maubach, a family of 18. He married the love of his life, Elaine Long, June 1, 1942. She preceded him in death in 2010.

They had two daughters, who he doted on: the late Sharon Scheall and Glenda (Terry) Tannahill. He loved his four grandchildren: Mitchell, Brent (Kenosha) Tannahill, and Lea (Jesse) Tannahill Carter, and Christa Scheall Baumhauer; and his five great-grandchildren: Scarlett, Georgia and Dominic Tannahill, and Carley and Mason Baumhauer; along with several nieces and nephews.

Glen was a lifelong farmer, carpenter, and owned heavy equipment. He enjoyed gardening, mechanical work, woodworking, and Farmall tractors, but most of all he loved his family.

He was a member of the Cornell American Legion, Streator VFW, and the Blackstone Methodist Church. He was a World War II veteran.

Glen and Elaine always gave to others generously. They went on several missionary trips to Mexico, made hundreds of baby blankets, and helped many charities and people in need.

He will be profoundly missed by his family and all who knew him.