DWIGHT – Collin Csecsinovits, 22, of Dwight passed away at 4:38 a.m., Friday, November 30, 2018 in rural Union Township as the result of an automobile accident.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 5, from 3 until 7 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, with the funeral at 7 p.m. Pastor Victor Randle will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Collin was born in Downers Grove August 12, 1996, a son of Robert and Kimberly Schmitt Csecsinovits.

He is survived by his father, Robert, of Dwight; his mother, Kimberly (William Aug) Csecsinovits of Dwight; four brothers: Randy (Tara) of Bloomington; Mark Aug; William (Amber) Aug, Jr.; and Tim Leonard.

Also surviving are his grandparents, Shelby (Brian) Anderson of Dwight; three nieces: Autumn, Ainsley Wilson and Katie Csecsinovits; two aunts: Judy (Patrick) Welch and Tracy (John) Ceylor; and cousins: Amanda Welch, Tara Ceylor and Brandon Ceylor.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leslie and Rose Csecsinovits.

Collin was a beloved son and uncle who loved to be outdoors. He spent many hours riding ATVs, shooting guns, and being with family. He could always be counted on whenever needed and put family above any of his own needs. He will be missed by so many.

The guestbook may be signed at:

www.hagermemorial.com