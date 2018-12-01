BUCKINGHAM – Virginia M. Faletti, 88, of Buckingham passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018 at her home. Visitation will be held Friday, November 30, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father Stanley Drewniak Saturday, December 1, at 10 a.m., in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Reddick. Private interment will be held in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood. Virginia was born October 8, 1930 in Reddick, daughter of Albert and Anna Arends Fritz. She enjoyed her life in the country on the farm. Her hobbies included farming, gardening, cooking, canning, and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by three sons: James Kasher of Bonfield; Thomas Kasher of Duluth, Georgia; and Daniel (Maria) Kasher of Downers Grove; one daughter, Teresa (Thomas) Convery of Darien; one step-daughter, Kathleen Carpenter of Coal City; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Thomas W. Kasher; her second husband, Dominic J. Faletti; and one grandchild, Justin Kasher. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley. You may sign her guestbook at www.schrefflerfune ralhomes.com