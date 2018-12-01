Theresa Knight-Routt

CHANNAHON – Theresa Ann Knight-Routt, 57, of Channahon passed away Friday, October 26, 2018 at home.

She was born in Joliet April 6, 1961, daughter of Thomas Boyne and Bonnie Todd Boyne.

Theresa worked as a waitress for many years. She loved her grandchildren.

She is survived by her father, Thomas; son, David Knight and daughter, Stacie Knight (Jeremy Clingenpeel); grandchildren: Aidan Knight, Dustin Longfellow, Kyrie Knight, and Isaac Knight; one sister, Florelle (Deb) Knight of Dwight; and two brothers: Aaron (Sandy) Boyne and Brian Boyne.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie; husband, Larry Routt; and sister, Violet Braizer.

Visitation was held Wednesday, October 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the U.C. Davis – Callahan Fu-neral Home. The family held a Celebration of Theresa’s Life at 1 p.m.

AquaCremation rites have been accorded.

Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting

www.ucdaviscallahan.com