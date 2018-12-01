BRAIDWOOD – Susan Hrpcha, 63, of Braidwood and formerly of Essex, passed away suddenly Friday, November 23, 2018 at Riverside Hospital, Kankakee.

Funeral services will be private.

Susan was born September 26, 1955 in Joliet, daughter of William and Lois Clark Maren. She was a retired LPN who worked at many area nursing facilities and hospitals.

She was a member of the Slovenian Woman’s Club of Joliet and served as a prayer lady with Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood.

Susan was an amazing mother, grandmother, and friend to everyone. She had a passion for cooking, sewing, and traveling.

Surviving are three daughters: Christa Hernandez, Carol (Terry) Bielfeldt, and Cathleen (Kent) Robinson, all of Braidwood; two sons: Matthew (Tara) Hrpcha of Shorewood, and Marcus (Sam Butera) of Fort Wayne, Indiana; nine grandchildren: Logan Baillez, Hannah Coster, Alex Bielfeldt, Landen Robinson, Gracie Robinson, Logan (Cambria) Robinson, Haley Robinson, Madelyn Hrpcha, and Gracelyn Hrpcha.

Also surviving are one brother, William (Cathy) Maren; nephew, William Maren; niece, Elizabeth Maren; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents and her spouse, Patrick James Hrpcha.

Visit her online guestbook at www.rwpattersonfu

neralhomes.com or on facebook.