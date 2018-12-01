HERSCHER – Patricia Jean Mombrun, 81, of Herscher and formerly of Reddick, Essex and Manhattan, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Harvest View Senior Living in Herscher.

Visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood, Tuesday, December 4, from 11 a.m. until 12 noon, with prayers beginning at 12 o’clock.

Family and friends will immediately follow in procession to the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, for 1 p.m. committal services.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date to celebrate both Patricia and her late husband, Louis.

Born January 29, 1937 in Hamburg, New York, she was the daughter of Edmund Alfred and Regina Marie Wichrowksi Pacanowski.

Patricia graduated from Immaculata Academy in Hamburg, NY, Class of 1955, and attended Buffalo State Teachers College.

She was in the first graduating class from Governor’s State University in University Park, IL, with a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Sciences. She also enjoyed student teaching science at Reddick Jr. High School.

While her children were younger, she helped with the farming in the Manhattan, Essex, and Reddick areas. She owned H&R Block offices in Dwight and Herscher, worked for the Kankakee H&R Block office, and for M&M Collectables in Dwight.

She was a former member of the Dwight Business & Professional Women and an IRS Enrolled Agent. Patricia participated in an abundance of volunteer work, was a former 4-H leader of the Reddick Town & Country, Reddick Lioness, Reddick Firebelles, Essex-Norton HEA, Election Judge, Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie and many Farm Bureau activities such as Ag in the Classroom.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Reddick, where she held numerous offices. Even though Patricia knew what hard work was and enjoyed being a hard worker, she also had numerous hobbies.

She loved to read, do puzzles, play cards and games, do gardening, watch NASCAR, go antique shopping and was an avid collector of cup plates, Norman Rockwell, nativity sets, Delaware patterned glassware, anything Coca-Cola, and Santas.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Louis A. and Catherine Mombrun of Wilmington; daughters and sons-in-law, Suzette and Kenneth Mack of San Jose, CA; and Sandra and Patrick Thomas of Aptos, CA; five grandchildren: Alexandria Mombrun of Wilmington; Ryan Mack of San Jose; Noah Thomas of Aptos; Kathryn Mack of San Jose; and Eric Thomas of Aptos.

Also surviving are sis-ters and brothers-in-law: Caroline and James Hunt of Warsaw, NY, and Joyce and Harlan Spruce of Chaffee, NY; brother and sister-in-law, Gerald Pacanowski and Nancy Spink of Chaffee, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Louis W. Mombrun, who passed away October 24, 2018, who she married November 28, 1957 in Hamburg, NY; her parents; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Margaret Pacanowski and Lawrence and Kathleen Pacanowski.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the Reddick United Methodist Church, American Cancer Society, or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

