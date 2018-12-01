Mary F. Rittenhouse

PONTIAC – Mary Frances Rittenhouse, 88, of Pontiac and formerly of Long Point, passed away Monday, November 19, 2018 at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.

Mary was born December 21, 1929 in Pontiac, daughter of Leonard and Frances Healy Sellmyer. She married Paul E. Rittenhouse, Jr. January 14, 1956 in Loretto. He passed away in 2005.

She is survived by her children: Ellen (Bruce) Rodman and Steve (Peg Siewert) Rittenhouse, both of Naperville; Rita (Mark Byrne) Washko and Carol (Mike) Gray, both of Pontiac; and Diana (Tim) Henson of Dwight.

Also surviving are one brother; 13 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; a brother; and a daughter-in-law.

Mary graduated from St. Joseph’s Nursing School, Bloomington, in 1950, then worked for St. James Hospital, Good Samaritan Home in Flanagan, and then the Livingston County Public Health Department for 17 years.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac, and also a longtime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Flanagan, where she played the organ.

Mary and Paul were loving foster parents, and she was a person who loved caring for others. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, sewing, attending morning Mass, and time spent with family and friends.

Her funeral service was Friday, November 23, at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pontiac.

Burial followed in Long Point Cemetery, Long Point.

Visitation was from 9:30 until 11:45 a.m., Friday, in the church with the rosary recited at 9 a.m.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Catholic School, and Evenglow Lodge, all in Pontiac.

