Mary Agnes Bechmann

CHAMPAIGN – Mary Agnes Talbott Bechmann, 89, of Champaign died at 1:30 a.m., Monday, November 19, 2018 at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac. She passed away peacefully after a nine-year battle with Alzheimers.

Born August 6, 1929 in Gifford, she was a daughter of Asher James Talbott and Grace Alt Talbott. She grew up on farms in Champaign County, where her father raised and trained horses. She graduated from Sadorus High School in 1947, then attended a business college in Champaign to become a legal secretary.

Mary worked as a legal secretary for Richard Patterson Law, as well as Keith Mortgage Service and Corps of Engineers Research Lab.

Mary wed Robert Bechmann August 6, 1954 in Covington, Indiana. They settled in Champaign and had two daughters.

She is survived by her daughters, Vickie (Rob) Roeder of Dwight and Tracy (Ted) Wolf of Normal; four grandchildren: Joshua Roeder of Dwight; Jessica Roeder of Normal; Stanzi Wolf (Josh) Hattermann of Peoria; and Elizabeth Wolf of Normal; one great-grandchild, Gunnar Wolf Hattermann of Peoria; and one niece, Cheryl Augustine of Napa, California.

Her parents preceded her in death, as well as her sister, Doris Eyestone Hodges. Her husband, Robert, passed away January 1, 2000, after 46 years of marriage.

Her farm upbringing imparted her with a love of animals. Horses in particular were a favorite, and she also enjoyed going to the zoo. One of Mary’s greatest joys were her pet poodles, Abbie, Sadie and Cherie. She loved Illini basketball and was a season ticket holder for more than 30 years. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Champaign.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 24, at Grandview Memorial Gardens.

In Mary’s honor, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association at alz.org or to the Champaign County Humane Society at cuhumane.org.

