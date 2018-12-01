REDDICK – Bonita R. Charter, 77, of Reddick passed away Friday, November 23, 2018 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 28, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at the Funeral Home Thursday, November 29, at 10 a.m.

Interment will follow in North Cemetery, Essex.

Bonita was born June 24, 1941 in Joliet, daughter of William and Jennie Michela Smith. She was a travel agent with See and Sea Travel for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, mowing the lawn, and gardening, especially roses.

Surviving are her husband, Alan Charter, who she married November 26, 1960 in Dwight; one son, Robert (Julie) Charter of Dwight; one daughter, Sheryl (Ron) Gallagher of Liberty, Missouri; three grandchildren: Crystal (Chris) Guerrie, Mayme VanMeveren, and Elizabeth VanMeveren; and two great-grandchildren: Ali Guerrie and Dominic Guerrie.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Robert Smith.

Visit her online guestbook at www.rwpattersonfu

neralhomes.com or on facebook.