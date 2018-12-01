Saunemin Hometown Christmas

Sunday, December 2

• Soup & Sandwich Supper 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. In the Community Building Sponsored by Saunemin United Methodist Church Menu: Chili, Chicken Noodle and Vegetable Soups, Hot Dogs, Relishes, Desserts and Beverages.

• Emington Hot Shots 4-H Club Bake Sale

• Musical Entertainment – Saunemin Junior High Band 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

• Santa Arrives at 5:30 Visit with Santa from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Community Building. – PICTURES WITH SANTA – One free picture per child or per family by Julie Sancken Photography

• Carriage Rides – 5 – 7 p.m. • Live Nativity in front of Saunemin United Methodist Church

• Christmas Cantata – 7 p.m. “Silent Night, Holy Night” Orchestrated by Russell Mauldin & Directed by Wayne Francisco Performed by Community Chorale in Saunemin Methodist Church.

