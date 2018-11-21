PONTIAC – Skyler Todd Haywood, 31, of Pontiac and formerly of Flanagan and Cornell, passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018 in Pontiac. Skyler was born June 21, 1987 in Pontiac, son of Todd and Connie Christensen Rudolph.

He is survived by significant other, Melissah Heidenreich; daughters, Carlee Jo Haywood of Pontiac; and Virdranna Elise Haywood and Valendaria Elianna Haywood, both of Texas; maternal grandparents, Carmelle (Carl) Haywood of Dwight; sisters, Kristine Rudolph and Kristin Rudolph, both of Bloomington; many aunts and uncles; many cousins, including close cousin, Jeremy Patten; many good friends, including Cody Coop and Dustin Roe.

Skyler was preceded in death by his mother; and uncle, Randy Christensen. His favorite hobbies included Blacksmith and gokart racing.

Cremation rites were accorded. A memorial visitation was held Friday, November 16, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight.

Memorials in Skyler’s honor may be donated to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagermemorial.com