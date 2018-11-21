GARDNER – Phillip L. Hollis, 63, of Gardner passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

The family will receive friends for a visitation Sunday, November 25, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Road in Wilmington.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 26, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Urban from Christian Faith Center officiating.

Burial will full military honors will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers: Phillip D. Hollis, Joseph Hollis, Mark Clark, Jr., Max Clark, Matthew Clark, Kyle Hollis, Jason Hollis and Luke Scasny.

Phillip Lawrence was born February 24, 1955 in Moulton, Alabama, son of Anna Eloise Montgomery Worden of Wilmington and the late Joe Hollis, Jr. He was raised in Wilmington and Braceville, and graduated from Gardner – South Wilmington High School in 1973. Phillip is a veteran of the United States Navy, and honorably served on the USS Lexington.

On August 19, 1978, Phillip married Dianna M. Brown in Pensacola, Florida. Phillip worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company in Joliet for more than 30 years, and retired as a machinist. In his earlier years, he took great pleasure in hunting, tinkering in the garage, and rehabbing houses. He liked crappie fishing, was quite a collector, and most recently enjoyed fantasy football. There was no greater hobby for Phillip than his family, and he cherished the time spent with his kids and grandkids.

Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Diane; two sons: Phillip “P.D.” (Kate) Hollis of Braidwood and Joseph Hollis of Braceville; four grandchildren: Jared, Caelan, Jackson and Rory; his mother and stepfather, Anna (Ray) Worden of Wilmington; siblings: Donna (Chris) Stephens and Jeff (Mav) Hollis, both of Coal City; Dave (Teresa) Zelinski of Oglesby; and Sylvia (Nelson) VanHaelst of Custer Park.

Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Mildred Turner of Custer Park; sisters-in-law: Teresa Hollis of Mississippi; Melba (Mark) Clark of Reddick; and Stacy Brown of Braidwood; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Phillip was preceded in death by his father, Joe Hollis, Jr.; brother, Tony; sister, Cathy, in infancy; father-in-law, Melvin Brown; sister-in-law, Ginger Brown; and brothers-in-law, Mitchell Brown and Matthew Brown, in infancy

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Phillip’s memory to Christian Faith Center, 1800 S. Water St., Wilmington, IL 60481, or to the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Support Committee, P.O. Box 4132, Joliet, IL 60434-4132.

