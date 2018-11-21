DWIGHT – Jamie Foster, 58, of rural Dwight passed away Monday evening, November 12, 2018, following a valiant battle with ovarian cancer. Born September 30, 1960 in Streator, Jamie Lou was a daughter of Kenneth and Donna Krantz Garretson. She was raised in Dwight and Ransom, and graduated from Streator High School in 1978. On July 29, 1989, Jamie married Matthew James Foster in the United Methodist

Church, Ransom. Jamie worked at Sponge Cushion in Morris before staying home to raise her family, which always remained her number one priority. She later gained employment with Menards in Morris upon its opening, and continued to work in the hardware department until recently. Jamie loved antiques, as well as hunting for antiques with her friends. She enjoyed the idea of crafting, and appreciated music, especially Rock and Roll. Surviving are her husband, Matt; four children: Sara Butterbrodt (Michael Hellmann) of Vandalia; Bethany Foster (Kevin Cassady) of Dwight; Corey Foster (Taylor Gaus) of Odell; and Callie Foster (Kyle D’Andrea) of Dwight; one grandson expected; one sister, Jill (Gordon) Dransfeldt of Campus; and her mo t h e r – i n – l aw, Anne (the late Norman “Roger”) Foster of Kinsman. Also surviving are: brothers-in-law and s i s t e r s – i n – l aw: Mike (Tina) Foster of Morris; Mark (Joan) Foster of Mazon; Shawn (Andrea) Foster of Ottawa; Steve Foster of Chicago; Dave (Lisa) Foster of Alabama; Angie (the late Gary) Teagueand Lynn (Jeff) McGhee, both of Morris; and Melissa Foster of Kinsman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jamie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth “Craig” Garretson; and her beloved companion, Bozwell. The family received friends for a visitation Friday, November 16, from 4 until 8 p.m., at Reeves Funeral Home, Morris. Private family funeral services were held Saturday. Cremation rites were accorded. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Ransom, at a later date. Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Jamie’s memory to the family for their distribution. You may sign the guestbook, upload photographs, or share Jamie’s memorial page online at: www.Reeves Funeral.com/notices/Jamie- Foster.