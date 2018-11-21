DWIGHT – Jacquelyn R. Zwengel, 80, of Dwight passed away peacefully at 6:00 p.m., S a t u r d a y , November 10, 2018 at Heritage Health in Dwight. According to Jacquelyn’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Private family burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery, Princeton, at a later date. Jacquelyn was born February 3, 1938 in Chicago, the daughter of Raymond and Margaret Resner Cumerlato. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and adoring grandmother.

She was married in Chicago to James Zwengel, who passed away in 1996. Surviving are her children: John Zwengel of Columbia, Tennessee; Carl Zwengel of Arkansas; and Erika (Tim) Piersonof Dwight; grandchildren: Ian Leland and Adline Pierson, all of Chicago. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Jacquelyn was an avid Cubs fan who was amazed that she lived long enough to see them win the Series. She always had an eye out for birds, but especially enjoyed seeing a cardinal. She will be remembered for her passion of gardening, love of music, generous heart, dedication to family, and always making time for her beloved grandchildren, whom she spent as much time with as possible. In honor of Jacquelyn, donations may be directed to the family. Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, was in charge of arrangements.