GARDNER – Barton W. Vest, 79, of Gardner passed away Monday, November 19, 2018 at Morris Hospital.

Family and friends will assemble at Reeves Funeral Home, 203 Liberty Street in Gardner, Monday, November 26, at 1:15 p.m. A processon will depart the Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m. to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, where full military honors will be rendered at 2:30 p.m.

Barton William was born March 30, 1939 in Monmouth, a son of Wayne, Sr. and Jeanette Lamp Vest. He was raised and educated in Monmouth, and honorably served in the United States Navy from 1963 to 1965 on the USS Murray destroyer.

On March 14, 1972, Barton married Phyllis Jean Ross in Winchester, Virginia, and made their home in Gardner.

Following his military service, he worked as a programmer and analyst; was a past member of the American Legion Post 663, the Tin Can Sailors Club, and the Experimental Aircraft Association.

Barton enjoyed woodworking and making clocks, and looked forward to spending his time outdoors playing golf, fishing, and traveling.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Jean Vest of Gardner; one sister, Elaine of Virginia; one step-son, Richard Gehr of Coal City; and five nieces and one nephew, two great-nieces and three great-nephews.

Barton was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wayne W. Vest, Jr.

