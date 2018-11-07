Virginia Tummel-Thompson

MORRIS – Virginia “Kay” Tummel-Thompson, 75, of Morris and formerly of Coal City, passed away Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

Born November 26, 1942 in Centralia, Missouri, Virginia Kay was a daughter of James and Hellen Grove Harlow. She was raised and educated in the Mazon-Verona-Kinsman school district, and graduated with the class of 1960.

In August of 1960, she married Robert Dale Tummel. They made their home in Coal City and raised their family there. She worked for Rockwell International for 25-plus years until retirement. She then transitioned into a self-employed seamstress.

Kay was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Morris. She possessed many talents that included cooking, sewing, gardening, painting scene scapes and cake decorating.

Kay was an avid reader and enjoyed travel and fashion. She loved her cats, but treasured her time with her family most.

Surviving are her two daughters: Kelly Jo (Douglas) Beasley of Morris and Karyn (Dennis) Tennant of Fort Collins, Colorado; two grandsons: Andrew Dale and Josh Robert Beasley (Trisha Kiefling) of Morris; two sisters: Phyllis (John) Fowler and Nancy (Bob) Whittington; nieces and nephew: Laura (Charlie) Cleveland of Tennessee; Jessica Whittington and John (Norma) Fowler, Jr., both of Florida; and her dear friend, Mike Shanklin of Indiana.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband of 43 years, Robert; second husband, Ronald Thompson; son, Robert Dale Tummel, Jr., in infancy; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Per Kay’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation was held Thursday, November 1, at Reeves Funeral Home in Coal City from 9 a.m. until the memorial service at 11, with Pastor Steve Larson officiating.

Inurnment: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, where Kay was laid to rest with her husband, Robert.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the American Cancer Society, or Disabled American Veterans.

You may sign the guest-book, upload photographs, or share Kay’s memorial page at:

www.ReevesFuneral.com