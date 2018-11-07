ABERY – Ralph L. Cole, 58, of Cabery and formerly of Herscher, passed away Monday, October 29, 2018 at University of Chicago Hospital. He was born May 15, 1960, son of Robert and Barbara Williams Cole. Ralph enjoyed painting and camping, and especially loved fishing and being with his family. He is survived by one son, Stephen (Nicole) Cole of St. Anne; two daughters: Amber (Jeremy) Bauer of Herscher and Vannessa (Jace) Weaver of Kempton; two sisters: Kim Cole of Godley and Bobbie (Randy) Owen of Braidwood; two brothers: Steven Stephens of Kankakee and Bruce (Rhonda) Cole of Nixa, Missouri; four g r a n d c h i l d r e n : Ethan, Chase, Preston, Emersyn, and one on the way; and many nieces and nephews. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Carlie Bauer; an infant brother; and his dog, Hooch. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation was held Thursday, November 1, from 4 p.m. until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee. Memorials may be made to the family’s wishes. You may sign his guestbook at: www.schrefflerfune ralhomes.com

