Leona Kirchner

ESSEX – Leona Caroline Kirchner, 88, of Essex passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018 at her home.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday, November 10, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home in Braidwood.

Interment will follow in North Cemetery, Essex.

Leona was born August 5, 1930 in Essex, daughter of Henry and Margaret Rodgers Baade. She retired from Personal Products in Wilmington after more than 20 years of employment. She loved crocheting, reading, puzzles and farm animals.

Surviving are her sons: Glenn Kirchner Jr. of Essex; Matthew (Lexine) Kirchner of Campus; Henry (JoAnn) Kirchner of Bonfield; and Martin (Kris) Kirchner of Essex; daughter, Carmen (Emil) Zalud of Essex; son-in-law, Harvey Mills of Limestone; 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Glenn Kirchner; daughter, Angela Mills; and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Kirchner.

