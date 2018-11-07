Louis ‘Bud’ W. Mombrun

HERSCHER – Louis W. “Bud” Mombrun, 83, of Herscher and formerly of Reddick and Wilmington, passed away Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Miller Rehabilitation Clinic in Kankakee.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 11, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood.

Funeral services will be at the Funeral Home, Monday, November 12, at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Kevin Boesen will officiate.

Interment with military honors will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Louis was born February 7, 1935 in Joliet, son of Louis Ernest and Alice Dare Mombrun. He graduated from Wilmington High School in 1953.

He served in the United States Army at Nike Missile Base in Hamburg, NY from 1956 to 1958 and then in the Army Reserves from 1958 to 1962.

Bud married Patricia J. Pacanowski November 28, 1957 in the United Methodist Church, Hamburg, NY. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Reddick and farmed in the Reddick, Essex and Manhattan areas.

He was a hard worker and held several positions including Senior Stockman Manager at Commonwealth Edison at Braidwood and LaSalle Nuclear Stations, Pinkerton Security at Dresden Nuclear Station, Parts Manager at Hendrix International, Herscher; Manager of the Royster Fertilizer Plant, Essex; Caterpillar, and also sold Archer Oil and insurance for Prudential.

For many years he was the treasurer and trustee for Reddick Fire Protection District; Auxiliary Deputy for Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department (formerly known as Kankakee Auxiliary Police Force, Civil Defense and ESDA); the Reddick Lions Club and was involved in Farm Bureau activities, such as Ag in the Classroom, and volunteered at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.

He also raised hogs and rabbits when he was younger, loved to garden, antique shop and collect railroad memorabilia, hand corn shellers, and all types of lanterns.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Mombrun; son, Louis A. (Catherine) Mombrun of Wilmington; daughters: Suzette (Kenneth) Mack of San Jose, California and Sandi (Patrick) Thomas of Aptos, California; grandchildren: Alexandria Mombrun of Wilmington; Ryan Mack of San Jose; Noah Thomas of Aptos; Kathryn Mack of San Jose; and Eric Thomas of Aptos.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and sister, Iola May Mombrun (10/25/2012).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name directed to the Reddick United Methodist Church, Hospice of Kankakee Valley, or the Reddick Fire Protection District would be appreciated.

