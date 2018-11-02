GARDNER – Richard Breen, 73, of Gardner and formerly of Joliet, Illinois and Arlington, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018 at his home.

Richard James was born May 3, 1945 in Joliet, son of Edward Joseph and Marjorie Maxwell Breen. He was raised and educated in Joliet, and went on to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

After his time in service, he worked for Caterpillar in Joliet until retirement. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, reading and working with his hands. His favorite times were always with family.

Survivors include his daughter, Tanya (Vincent) Page of Arlington, Texas; four grandchildren: Tyler and Evan Page of Indiana and Draden and Alexis Page of Texas; a brother, Edward (Dellanne) Breen; sisters: Cynthia (Paul) Dean and Lynda Curcio; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lori Breen.

Per Richard’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded, with inurnment with full military honors in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs, or share Richard’s memorial page online at: www.ReevesFune

ral.com/notices/Richard Breen

Arrangements were under the direction of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Gardner.