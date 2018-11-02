WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – Dr. Lynn Nelson, a former social studies teacher at Dwight Township High School – 1972 through 1980, passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

After teaching at DTHS, Dr. Nelson earned his Ph.D in History of Education and Social Studies Education at Indiana University. He taught at Widener University (PA), the University of Maine, and Purdue University.

He is survived by his wife, Trudy; son, Eric (Krista); daughters: Kristin (Andrew) Reed and Kathryn (Matthew) Dodds; and six grandchildren.