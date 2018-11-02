PONTIAC – Douglas E. Hockey, 59, of Pontiac passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Hines VA Hospital in Chicago.

A graveside service with full military rites will be held Saturday, November 3, at 9:30 a.m. in Memorial Park Cemetery, Pontiac, with Pastor Tim Hubert officiating.

Doug was born April 2, 1959 in Pontiac, son of Harold E. and Sandra Studebaker Hockey.

His mother survives in Pontiac. Also surviving are his sister, Lynda Sue (Brad) Grieff of Odell; aunts: Linda Lloyd of Pontiac and Donna Bowles-Mauser of Fairbury; nieces, Kelly Harris of Odell and Jill Grieff of Cullom; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold.

Doug was a graduate of Pontiac Township High School and received a degree in Engineering from Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Oklahoma. He served in the United States Air Force.

He was the owner/operator of B & J Book Store in Pontiac. He was Lutheran by faith.

Doug was a lifetime member of Paralyzed Veterans of America. He was the commissioner of the local fantasy football and fantasy baseball. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He loved to cook and spend time with his family and friends.

Memorials may be made to Hines Fisher House, 5000 South 5th Avenue, Hines, IL 60141.

