GARDNER – Dennis Sullivan, 63, of Gardner passed away Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Dennis was born November 13, 1954 in Joliet, son of Francis and Virginia Malnar Sullivan. He was a graduate of Joliet Central High School in 1972. He married Pamela Ward July 13, 1974 in Joliet.

Dennis retired from Exelon as a mechanic, following many years of employment. He loved his family and friends, old cars, helping others, and his dog, Little Bit.

He was known for his great sense of humor. He will be missed by many.

Surviving are his daughter, Colleen Sullivan of Dwight; grandson, Brenden Sullivan; sister, Debra (Edward) McLaughlin of Braidwood; brother, Dan (Shirley) Sullivan of Indiana; mother-in-law, Carolyn Ward of Superior, Wisconsin; brother-in-law, Kevin (Anne) Ward of Foxboro, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Sheryl (Steven) Bjekich of Morris; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and his wife, Pamela, on April 2, 2017.

Services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 27, at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, following the visitation from 11 a.m.

Cremation rites were accorded following services.

Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be directed to St. Jude.

