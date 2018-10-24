DWIGHT – Vincent Louis, 92, of Dwight passed away Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Vincent was born in Livingston County, IL August 22, 1926, son of Ludwig and Margaret Goley Louis. He married Jean Humbert July 5, 1952 in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight. She survives in Dwight.

He is also survived by children: Diana Pokarney of Dwight and Edward (Ann) Louis of St. Charles, IL; grandchildren: Coral Johnson of Dwight; Jennifer (Jake) Tjelle of rural Dwight; Matthew (Kelly) Louis of Ft. Worth, Texas; Nicholas (Abbey) Louis of Greenwood, Indiana; and Andrew Louis of Ft. Worth, Texas; a brother, Joseph Louis of Panora, Iowa; a sister, Louise Masching of Pontiac; and nine great-grandchildren.

Vincent was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Louis; and sister, Mary Margaret Masching.

He farmed over the years and retired to Florida. Vincent proudly served his country during World War II.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the VFW. He enjoyed playing cards and golfing.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Monday, October 22, at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight, by Father Chris Haake.

Burial was in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Dwight. Full military rites were accorded by American Legion Post 486 and VFW Post 2608.

Visitation was Sunday from 2 until 5 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight. The rosary was recited at 1:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at:

hagermemorial.com