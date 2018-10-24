‘The Rug Guy’ Keeps Busy On Antique Loom

Eighty-eight-year-old Herb Voigts has been retired from the state highway department for nearly 30 years now and one way he keeps busy is by making rugs.

Voigts owns 260 acres in rural Dwight and lives on the farm where he grew up. Every morning, he steps outside and into an outbuilding that houses two antique looms handed down to him from his mother, Anna Voigts. There he enjoys the timeless art of weaving.

“I’m making something and I like it,” he said. “It is very enjoyable.”

He’s known around these parts as “the rug guy.” He learned by watching his mother. She was always very crafty, he said. She crocheted, embroidered and learned to use the loom as another form of expression. Like Herb, it was mainly a hobby for her, one that she enjoyed well into old age. She was crocheting right up until her death in 1999 at age 92.

Now Herb has taken over the loom and, needless to say, his wife of 69 years, Wilma Jean, has plenty of rugs around the house.