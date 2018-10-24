PONTIAC – Mary Helen Burke, 94, of Pontiac passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Born October 28, 1923 in Pontiac, Mary Helen was the daughter of Samuel Perrin (S.P.) and Mary Nolan Bradley. She was raised and educated in Pontiac, attended St. Mary’s Grade School, and graduated from Pontiac Township High School in 1941.

Mary Helen went on to attend Gallagher School of Business in Kankakee, and after completing the two-year program, gained employment with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Chicago.

She was later introduced to John R. Burke, who had just returned home from his honorable service in the war. On June 3, 1946 they were married in Pontiac, bought a home and raised their family.

Mary Helen happily took on the role of homemaker, but also worked as office manager for Burke Service Cleaning and Pest Control. She was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac, and belonged to the Altar & Rosary Society and Catholic Women Society.

In her free time, she enjoyed collecting stamps and postcards, and would never miss the Wednesday afternoon bridge game with her friends.

Mary Helen’s favorite times were always spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: Michael P. Burke, James B. Burke, and Kathleen M. Burke, all of Chicago; grandchildren: Joanna C. (Steven) Fief of Massachusetts; Megan A. (Matt) Bowman of Minnesota; Kyle P. Burke, Mary Kate Burke and Liam J. Burke, all of Pontiac; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John, on May 21, 1999; son, John Kevin; and brothers: William N. Bradley and Phillip N. Bradley.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Father David Sabel at 1:30 p.m., Saturday.

Burial: St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Pontiac. Pallbearers: Mike Heenan, Paul Krieghauser, Terry LeGris, Joe List, Steve Smith and Glen Zehr.

A visitation was Saturday, October 20, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Mary Helen’s memory to St. Mary’s School.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs, or share Mary Helen’s memorial page online by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.com

Arrangements were in charge of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd., Gardner.