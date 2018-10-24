Margaret Halpin

CULLOM – Margaret Evon “Marge” Halpin, 63, of Cullom passed away at 2:49 p.m., Thursday, October 18, 2018 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Margaret was born in Fairbury October 19, 1954, a daughter of Paul B. and Rosemary Steiger Hills. She married George Halpin August 23, 1975 in Cullom. He survives.

Other survivors include: a son, Michael (Michelle) Halpin of Buckingham; a daughter, Amy (Todd) Hoffman of Herscher; three grandsons: Owen and Colt Halpin and Bode Hoffman; two brothers: Steve (Marcia) Hills of Cullom and Ed Hills of Piper City; three sisters: Kathy (Ron) Schramm of Cropsey; Christy (Ken) Jones of Pontiac; and Mary Kay (Jim) Lavicka of Ashkum.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She graduated from Tri-Point High School in 1972. She attended Kankakee Community College. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church.

She was a retired mammography tech from OSF St. James Hospital in Pontiac. She loved nothing more than cooking and entertaining her family and friends in her home on the farm.

She enjoyed spending time outdoors on the farm with her grandchildren, watching old westerns, collecting coins, gambling, and enjoying a good vodka and Squirt. She had an infectious smile and left a lasting impact on everyone she met. She will be dearly missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial Monday, October 22, at 11 a.m. in St. John’s Catholic Church, Cullom, was celebrated by Rev. William Keebler.

Burial followed in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Cullom.

Visitation was from 3 until 8 p.m., Sunday, in the Church.

Memorials in her name may be left to Cullom Junior Fair or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom, was in charge of arrangements.