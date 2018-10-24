EMINGTON – Elaine Young, 72, of Emington passed away Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 9:14 p.m. at her home.

Elaine was born September 24, 1946 in Bloomington, daughter of Lloyd and Bessie Lee Rich. Bessie survives in Saunemin. Elaine married Bob Young September 3, 1967. He survives in Emington.

Also surviving are her daughter, Amy (Jason Denault) Young of Kempton; brothers: Jim (Kay) Rich of Fairbury and Ed (Diana) Rich of Graymont; brother-in-law, Don Hunter of Pontiac; special aunt, Doris Fraher of Emington; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Young Hunter.

Elaine was a graduate of Saunemin High School, class of 1964, and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Spanish and English from Illinois State University. She was a teacher at Ransom Grade School and Saunemin High School. She retired in 2003.

Elaine was a member of Saunemin United Methodist Church in Saunemin; Livingston County Retired Teacher Association; Alpha Delta Kappa retired teachers sorority; Saunemin Commu-nity Club; Emington Women’s Club; and she volunteered for numerous other organizations.

Elaine enjoyed traveling and taking many trips with friends. She loved to read, tend to the flowers she planted, and spending time with her family and her pets.

Her service was held Tuesday, October 23, at 11 a.m. in the Emington Congregational Church, Emington, with Pastor Grant Speece and Pastor Jane Bradford officiating.

Burial followed the service in Union Cemetery, Emington.

Visitation was Monday, October 22, from 4 until 7 p.m. in the Church, and for one hour preceding the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emington Congregational Church in Emington and the Saunemin Methodist Building Fund.

